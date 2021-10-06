Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,198 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 1.4% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $97,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $60.20. 11,219,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

