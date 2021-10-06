Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondi has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

About Mondi

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

