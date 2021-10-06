Monetha Reaches One Day Volume of $583,965.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Monetha has traded 55.2% higher against the dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $20.27 million and approximately $583,965.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.61 or 0.00254632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00109272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Monetha Profile

MTH is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

