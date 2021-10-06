MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 279 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total transaction of $7,050,600.00.

Shares of MDB traded up $13.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.24. The company had a trading volume of 518,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $428.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.51 and a 52 week high of $518.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after buying an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,542,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

