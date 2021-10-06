MONK Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. MONK has a total market cap of $614,719.81 and approximately $4,062.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MONK has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00016022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001129 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005791 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

