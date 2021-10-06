Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 88,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.52% of Monro worth $330,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Monro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Monro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Monro by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

MNRO opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.