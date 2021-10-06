Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

MEG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.35.

NYSE:MEG opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,513,369. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

