Moovly Media (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 34,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 374,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Moovly Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVVYF)

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

