Morgan Stanley Increases Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $23.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. Northland Securities raised their price target on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 391,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $3,962,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.