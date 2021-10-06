Morgan Stanley Lowers Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Underweight

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Gogo has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Assetmark purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $0. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $0. Profit Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management now owns 71,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 45,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

