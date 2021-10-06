Morgan Stanley Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Equal Weight

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $118.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STX. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $0. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

