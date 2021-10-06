Morgan Stanley Lowers Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to Equal Weight

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TAK traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. 12,052,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,769. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,308 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

