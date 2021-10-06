Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,420 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $91,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $264,248,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after buying an additional 2,002,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

NYSE MS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,727,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,085,736. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

