Morgan Stanley Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $37.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 516,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,149,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. ING Groep raised its position in Devon Energy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 419,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,294,000. Eagle Asset Management increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 1,352,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 637,352 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 780.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 142,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 126,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management now owns 36,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

