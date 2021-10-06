Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report sales of $142.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $154.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $603.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.50 million to $611.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $630.33 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $648.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $149.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

MPAA stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,015. The firm has a market cap of $380.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.80. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.