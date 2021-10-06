Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Up 23.3% in September

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MSGM traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. 4,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. Motorsport Games has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $241.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.40.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorsport Games will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth $1,900,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth $3,961,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth $645,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Motorsport Games from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

