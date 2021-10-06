MPM Oncology Impact Management LP Has $52.26 Million Stock Holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP cut its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,662 shares during the period. Repare Therapeutics makes up about 8.6% of MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP owned about 4.53% of Repare Therapeutics worth $52,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after purchasing an additional 668,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPTX traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. 277,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,799. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $925.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $59,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $134,455.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,405 shares of company stock worth $6,121,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

