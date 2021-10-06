Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.
COOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.
Shares of COOP opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $41.97.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,996. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after acquiring an additional 579,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
