Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.

COOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of COOP opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $41.97.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,996. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after acquiring an additional 579,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

