MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Sells $1,510,125.00 in Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $599.94. The stock had a trading volume of 247,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $629.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.42. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 68.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in MSCI by 37.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 11.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 20.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

