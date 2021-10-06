MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of MSCI worth $178,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MSCI by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 4,548.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 597,029 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 86.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,727,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 78.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 304,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,585,000 after purchasing an additional 133,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $599.94. 247,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,285. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $629.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.42. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

