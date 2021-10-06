MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €250.00 ($294.12) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €212.79 ($250.34).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €196.95 ($231.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €199.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €203.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €141.25 ($166.18) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

