MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.53.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
Recommended Story: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.