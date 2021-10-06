MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.53.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

