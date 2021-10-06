Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,900 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of MUDS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 75,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,618. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.