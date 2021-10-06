MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.10

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.76 million.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,323,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,277,000 after buying an additional 1,131,383 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MultiPlan by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,190,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 363.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,849,000 after buying an additional 19,345,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MultiPlan by 3,547.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.