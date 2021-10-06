Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €278.17 ($327.25).

MEURV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €297.00 ($349.41) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

