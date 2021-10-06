My DeFi Pet Price Hits $2.07 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00003737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $2.04 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00059753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00096856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00129777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,085.79 or 0.99678722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.35 or 0.06435284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.