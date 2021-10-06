MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Reaches $12.91

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for about $12.91 or 0.00023400 BTC on popular exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $296.99 million and approximately $139.84 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00047765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.70 or 0.00229603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00101869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

ALICE is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

