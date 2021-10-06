Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 7.4%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.17 and last traded at $99.63. 1,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 185,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.55.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $841.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.64.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. The firm had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

