Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Acquires 60,454 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 460.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60,454 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $37,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,094 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 29,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $575.61. The company had a trading volume of 54,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $226.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $616.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $560.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

