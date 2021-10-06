Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 103,800 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,605,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.73. 36,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,267. The company has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.