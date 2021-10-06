Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Buys 57,474 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,474 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $64,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.54. The stock had a trading volume of 46,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,470. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $347.82. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

