Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Buys 5,887 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.41.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.08. 449,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,869,244. The firm has a market cap of $391.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

