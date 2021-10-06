Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Buys 703,920 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 703,920 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Schlumberger worth $38,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.96. 785,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,542,335. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

