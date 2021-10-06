Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 555,379 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 975,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,852. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of -132.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.