Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,421,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 802,238 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises 1.6% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.56% of ON Semiconductor worth $92,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.72. 307,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,020. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

