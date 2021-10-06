Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $29.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595,100 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.47% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $29,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 343,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,727. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $34.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

