Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $934,954,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 481,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,490,554,000 after purchasing an additional 224,618 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $41.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,262.00. The stock had a trading volume of 198,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,716. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,379.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,364.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,158.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

