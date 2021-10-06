Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,539 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $70,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RCL. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

RCL stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.07. The company had a trading volume of 128,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,047. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.