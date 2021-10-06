Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 146,208 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.4% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $81,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $178.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

