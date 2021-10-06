Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Makes New $48.66 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 771,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.51. 1,780,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,384,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

