Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases 67,792 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67,792 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up about 1.4% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.44% of Ulta Beauty worth $83,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $368.39. 39,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,229. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.83. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.