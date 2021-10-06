Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,762 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,356 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.3% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of NXP Semiconductors worth $75,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.59.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $190.99. 102,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.52. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $126.80 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

