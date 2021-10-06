Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,005 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises 2.3% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.32% of Aptiv worth $135,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.22.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $157.79. 67,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.48. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.