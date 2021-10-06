Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 34,500 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of IQVIA worth $33,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,766. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

