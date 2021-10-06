Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 64,549 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 64,549 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $64,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $781.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,653,904. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $725.90 and its 200-day moving average is $677.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $774.16 billion, a PE ratio of 408.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $606.99.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

