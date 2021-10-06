Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 190,473 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Kinder Morgan worth $60,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 882,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,247,109. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

