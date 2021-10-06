Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 202,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 500.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nanosonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.93 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Nanosonics stock remained flat at $$4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nanosonics has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Nanosonics Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. Its products include trophon EPR, trophon technology, and trophon2 The company was founded by Maurie Stang on November 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

