NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,500 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 441,100 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. 5,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,514. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNVC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides in the first quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NanoViricides in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in NanoViricides by 50.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NanoViricides by 62.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NanoViricides by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.