NAOS Finance Achieves Market Cap of $13.49 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00002789 BTC on popular exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and $2.86 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NAOS Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00057654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00095524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00128700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,778.46 or 0.99728157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.95 or 0.06288159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAOS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAOS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.