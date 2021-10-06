National Bank Financial Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$2.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.79.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

BBD.B traded down C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.98. 4,972,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,905,531. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.31. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$2.28.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.